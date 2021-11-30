32 Students take part in Vocational High School Talent Skills Competition | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (REWARD) - Friday November 26, thirty-one students at Milton Peters College (MPC), Sundial School, and St. Maarten Academy-PSVE competed in teams of two in the Talent Skills Competition, SVOBE said in a press statement on Tuesday.

The aim of the SKILLS is to promote vocational craftsmanship and make students shine in their vocational areas.

“It is part of a worldwide championship schedule for vocational students on high school and tertiary level. Currently 75 countries participate in the SKILLS. On high school level students can compete up to the national level, in our case in the Netherlands. At Tertiary level competitions are also held on continental and world level. This was the 2nd time that SKILLS were organized by MPC for vocational high school students.

“Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport Rodolphe Samuel visited all competition groups and encouraged them to give it their best.

“Five construction teams were challenged to make a wooden stool and all succeeded. The winners were Jose Medrano and Shamar Cooper.

“Three business teams had to make a marketing strategy for a Shop on Backstreet called Spotlight on Trends: they made a logo, a flyer, wrote an explanatory email and devised 2 digital promotion strategies for the online activities of the shop.

“The winning team comprised of Angel Rogers Mendez and Ricardo Alladin from St Maarten Academy, who had taken time out of their busy test week schedule to participate in the SKILLS.

“Two Care & Wellness teams from Sundial had to execute various tasks in a daycare center: demonstrate how to bathe a baby, make a fruit snack for a toddler, organize an info evening for parents to explain stricter Covid rules and make a flyer for that purpose. Kayla Campbel and Saphire Hassel were the winners.

“Five electrical engineering teams made an electrical installation for the DJ booth of radio station PJD2. This counted also as a test for their electro class. The winning team, Gilmar Blackman and Howard Gayle won in their SKILL with an amazing high score of 91.5 points out of the 100 points and were also the overall winners.

“They will represent St Maarten as the Caribbean Kings in the National Skills Competition in the Netherlands on March 31, 2022.

“The trip will be funded entirely by the foundation Skills Caribbean Netherlands.

We are grateful for the judges, Rene Setz (Wiseco), Arjen Vliegen, Cito Gumbs, Jurgen Tjon Jung Sjong (CECC), Sharilyn Bryson (COCI), Jewel van Arneman (NIPA) and Maricia Ellis and Jacky Morris, who took time out of their busy schedules to assess the students and show the business point of view.

“TELEM (t-shirts), Carl’s and Sons (donuts) and Domino Pizza(pizza) also showed their corporate interest in vocational education, which made it possible for MPC to organize this important annual event in economic difficult times,” the SVOBE press release concludes.

The overall winners Gilmar Blackman and Howard Gayle.