34 vessel citations in the last two weeks. 17 Alone for Expired Documentation | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY) - The Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard (DCCG), stationed in Sint Maarten, conducts continuous checks on incoming and outgoing vessels.

Over the last two weeks, they issued a total of 34 citations (fines) for non-compliance with maritime safety rules.

The breakdown of infractions includes:

  • Vessels without proper lighting: 5
  • Missing or expired documentation: 17
  • Lack of safety equipment (flares, fire extinguishers, and life vests): 10
  • Failure to register at immigration services: 1
  • Illegal residence on the island: 1

In addition, one vessel was denied entry to Sint Maarten because the captain intended to import animals without proper documentation. The captain was promptly sent back to the port of departure.

