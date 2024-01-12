34 vessel citations in the last two weeks. 17 Alone for Expired Documentation | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY) - The Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard (DCCG), stationed in Sint Maarten, conducts continuous checks on incoming and outgoing vessels.

Over the last two weeks, they issued a total of 34 citations (fines) for non-compliance with maritime safety rules.

The breakdown of infractions includes:

Vessels without proper lighting: 5

Missing or expired documentation: 17

Lack of safety equipment (flares, fire extinguishers, and life vests): 10

Failure to register at immigration services: 1

Illegal residence on the island: 1

In addition, one vessel was denied entry to Sint Maarten because the captain intended to import animals without proper documentation. The captain was promptly sent back to the port of departure.