35-Year-Old Suspect Arrested in Firearms Trafficking Investigation | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Detective Department of the Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) continues to actively investigate several cases related to the trafficking of illegal firearms and narcotics on Sint Maarten.

As part of one of these ongoing investigations, detectives received information regarding the involvement of a male suspect in the illegal trade of firearms. Based on the information gathered, detectives from the Special Crimes Unit arrested a suspect identified by the initials J.J.M., 35 years old, on June 8, 2026, on suspicion of dealing in illegal firearms.

Under the direction of the Investigating Judge, a house search was conducted at the suspect's residence. During the search, officers confiscated a quantity of narcotics and cash. Additionally, one firearm, a quantity of ammunition, an air gun, jewelry, and other incriminating evidence were seized.

All confiscated items were transported to the Philipsburg Police Station for further examination and processing.

The suspect remains in police custody pending further investigation.

KPSM remains committed to combating illegal firearms and drug trafficking and urges the community to continue providing information that may assist law enforcement in addressing these criminal activities.