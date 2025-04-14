3rd Annual UNESCO St. Maarten Kite Flying Competition | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Sint Maarten National Commission for UNESCO hosted its 3rd Annual Kite Flying Competition on Friday, April 11, 2025, at the Belvedere Football Field (Rignald Eugenio & Noris Richards Tribune). Participating schools included MAC Browlia Maillard Campus, Oranje School, St. Joseph School, St. Dominic Primary School, and Sr. Borgia School.

During the event, students from each school showcased and flew original kites they had designed and constructed. All participating schools are involved in the UNESCO Wire Bending Program, which promotes traditional craftsmanship among youth.

Skye Valesquez of St. Dominic Primary School took first place in the competition. Second place was awarded to Adrien van Heyningen from Oranje School, while Kerby Raymonsaint of MAC Browlia Maillard Campus secured third.

Judges based their evaluations on several criteria: the kite’s ability to fly for over one minute, the quality of construction following a provided blueprint, overall durability, and the kite’s creativity and visual appeal.

Secretary General of UNESCO, Marcellia Henry, expressed her gratitude, saying, “We would like to thank Minister Gumbs for the supportive welcome remarks, delivered on her behalf by Ms. Erin Ellis, Policy Advisor to the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport. Special thanks also go to Mr. Lambert Holder and Mr. Kenrick La Touche, who taught students various kite-making techniques and played a vital role in bringing this event to life. We are also deeply grateful to the schools and students for their enthusiastic participation, and to our judges, Mr. Emanuel LoBlack and Mr. La Touche, for volunteering their time and expertise.”

The annual UNESCO Kite Flying Competition is part of a continued effort to revive and preserve St. Maarten’s intangible cultural heritage. Through this event, traditional craftsmanship is celebrated and passed on to the next generation.