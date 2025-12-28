4-Hour AI Workshop Focuses on Practical Automation | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - As artificial intelligence continues to reshape how businesses operate, entrepreneurs in St. Maarten and across the Caribbean are being offered a hands-on opportunity to learn how to apply AI in practical and accessible ways.

Islandpreneur International will host a four-hour virtual mini bootcamp, Automate with AI, on Tuesday, December 30, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The session is positioned as the organization’s final AI-focused workshop of the year, designed to help participants enter 2026 with a working automated workflow they can immediately apply in their businesses.

The session will be led by Ife Badejo, founder and chief executive officer of Islandpreneur International, who has worked with entrepreneurs and institutions across the region through innovative programs and digital transformation initiatives, including collaborations with the U.S. Mission to the Dutch Caribbean, the Central Bank of Curaçao and Sint Maarten, and ACU Credit Union.

“Many entrepreneurs hear about AI but are unsure how to use it in practical ways,” Badejo said. “This workshop is designed to help participants move from curiosity to action by building simple automations that save time and reduce manual work.”

Participants will be guided through hands-on exercises focused on AI-powered workflows that support organization, communication, and productivity. The interactive format allows attendees to follow along and begin creating their own automations during the session.

Participation is limited to 30 persons to ensure an interactive learning environment. Registration costs US $97, with an optional US $3 upgrade for lifetime access to the workshop videos and materials.

Here are some key details of the event.

What: Automate with AI – Virtual Mini Bootcamp

When: Tuesday, December 30, 2025 | 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: US $97 (+ US $3 optional lifetime access)

Registration: www.islandpreneur.co

Islandpreneur International is a Caribbean-based platform focused on equipping entrepreneurs and organizations with practical tools, training, and programs that support innovation, digital transformation, and sustainable growth.

Through workshops, events, and strategic initiatives, the organization connects local and regional leaders to global ideas, technology, and opportunities that help businesses grow and compete in a rapidly changing economy.

To learn more about Islandpreneur International, go to www.islandpreneur.co. To get regular updates, follow Islandpreneur on Facebook at www.fb.com/iamislandpreneur