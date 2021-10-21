$4000 raised at 6th Annual Pink Sunset Sail in support of Breast Cancer Awareness | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY) - Aqua Mania Adventures in collaboration with the Positive and Elektralyets Foundations are proud to have hosted their 6th Annual Pink Sunset Sail to raise awareness for Breast Cancer in our community, the group said in a media statement on Thursday. This 6thPink Sunset Sail took place on Saturday October 2nd, 2021.

“The Pink Sunset Sail raised funds through ticket sales and a raffle. Proceeds went to the Positive and Elektralyets Foundations to help continue their quest to raise Breast Cancer Awareness on the island of St. Maarten for research, screenings, awareness activities, projects, and education. The Foundations have an action-packed schedule this year and Aqua Mania’s Pink Sunset Sail is indeed privileged to be the first event.

“As St Maarten continues to recover and rebuild after hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017, and navigate the challenges related to the Covid 19 pandemic, early detection and self-health awareness is important.

“Far too many victims of Breast Cancer, not all of them battling the disease, but the many children, husbands, friends, and family endure the hardships and aftermaths of treatment. We want to focus on early detection and self-awareness. Being breast aware, feel it, find it, fight it and making that call to action to “GET CHECKED!” is the Breast Cancer Awareness message that the Positive and Elektralyets Foundations continues to send.

“The Pink Sunset Sails have garnered positive feedback like repeat vacationers are booking their vacation dates so that they can participate in the event and this year we had several first-time participants. It is the best way Aqua Mania knows how, to contribute to the local Foundations who used the funds to support the community with free screenings, awareness activities and events and education.

“For 6 years in a row the event has grown. The Pink Sunset Sails start with a “Pink Mixer” from 3.30pm to 5.30pm. The PINK Mixer is sponsored cocktail party with a full bar from IslandSpirits NV. Tashiann Brown Brand Manager is happy to continue to support the Pink Sunset Sail for a worthy cause in aiding the Positive and Elektralyets Foundations to heighten Breast Cancer Awareness on the island. The Pink mixer was a great success giving the participants a chance to mingle following strict Covid safety guidelines and restrictions by wearing their masks and hand sanitating.

“The Pink Sunset Sail departed at 5.30pm from the marina at Simpson Bay Resort where Aqua Mania Adventures is located. Lambada and Tango, 65’ sailing catamarans headed out for a coastal sail into the sunset, allowing 100 people to be part of this unique event.

“Tickets were on for sale were $50per person, which included a unique Pink T-shirt with this year’s theme “Be the Anchor Get Checked!”, an open bar, snacks and a wonderful sail along St. Maarten’s golden coastline, sightseeing, sipping cocktails and watching the green flash.

“With the assistance of local businesses, Aqua Mania Adventures organized a raffle on board the boats as an additional fundraising opportunity which increased the total proceeds for the Foundations and participants got the chance to win fabulous prizes.

“The earlier breast cancer is found, the better the chances of survival. During the month of October, the Positive Foundation along with its partners including the SMMC, the medical practitioners on St. Maarten, The American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC), Collective Preventive Services (CPS), the Ministry of VSA and sponsors, will provide free screening opportunities, 100 free mammograms for uninsured persons, free breast self-examination workshops, in person presentation on breast cancer awareness and free educational literature at the various events. These are just some of the ways the Positive Foundation plans to educate our community on the importance of early detection, risk factors and the symptoms and signs of breast cancer. We are very grateful that businesses like Aqua Mania Adventures are onboard to assist us with our cause” says Positive Foundation President Shelly Alphonso.

“The Elektralyets Foundation has been collaborating with the Positive Foundation for over 10 years. The Elektralyets main goal is to coordinate the big Breast Cancer Awareness Events throughout the month of October and to unite women and men of St. Maarten, alerting them about our cause. This has been a developing process over the years and each year the Elektralyets Foundation seeks out new sponsors and organizations to collaboration for the Breast Cancer Awareness movement. Saving lives on the island of St. Maarten and reaching more persons each year is why we are also happy to collaborate with Aqua Mania Adventures who has become a great partner with innovative and creative ideas.” President of the Elektralyets Foundation Mercedes "Elektra" van der Waals-Wyatt said.

“The Positive, Elektralyets Foundations would like to thank Aqua Mania Adventures and all the businesses that contributed raffle prizes, snacks and food to the event. We would also like to give a heartfelt thanks you to Island Spirits NV, Amsterdam Liquor & Cheese

La Patrona, Replay Sports Bar, Avantika Captain D’s also for hosting the Pink Mixer. The Foundations would also like to remind everyone to GET CHECKED!”