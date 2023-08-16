49 Armed Robberies take place in June. Police Urges Vigilance | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - In the first half of the year 2023, the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) has diligently investigated and addressed a significant number of armed robberies that have taken place across the island.

From January 1st to June 30th, a total of 49 cases of robbery with violence, targeting both individuals (robbery on persons in public) and businesses, have been reported. These incidents have caused concern within the community of Sint Maarten.

The robberies that took place on businesses can be classified into several categories, which includes robberies on supermarkets, restaurants, and jewelry stores. The Sint Maarten Police Force recognizes the distress and uncertainty that these criminal acts can generate and are pleased to report that several suspects have been apprehended during this period, in connection with their involvement in a number of these robberies.

The areas that were mostly targeted by the robbers were Dutch Quarter, Lowlands, and Middle Region. The Sint Maarten Police Force has been actively patrolling and increasing police presence in these regions to deter criminal activities and provide a sense of security to the residents and businesses

While the Sint Maarten Police Force has been actively pursuing suspects and responding to incidents, we also urge individuals and businesses to prioritize their safety and security. The Police Force strongly recommends implementing necessary safety policies to protect both personal and commercial interests. We understand that maintaining security is a collective effort, and working together ensures a safer environment for all.

Concerning trend emerges in July & August

In recent weeks, during the months of July and August 2023, a concerning trend has emerged involving individuals who are leaving local gentleman clubs at night. There have been instances where patrons have been accosted and robbed of their belongings after exiting these establishments.

The Sint Maarten Police Force requests all individuals frequenting these establishments to exercise vigilance when leaving. Remaining aware of your surroundings can significantly reduce the risk of falling victim to such incidents.

The Sint Maarten Police Force remains dedicated to maintaining the safety and security of our residents and visitors alike. We appreciate the cooperation and support of the community in reporting any suspicious activities and providing information that aids in our ongoing efforts to combat crime. By working together, we can create a safer and more secure environment for everyone on the island.