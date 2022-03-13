50-Year-old tourist drowns Sunday morning | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – A 50-year-old tourist drowned on Sunday morning at Little Bay beach. The Central Police Dispatch received a call around 10.20am about the drowning.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the male victim was swimming with a group of friends in the sea.

He lost consciousness and drowned. The victim was brought back to the beach by his friends and was given First Aid but had already passed away.

The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) extends its deepest condolences to the friends and family of the victim. (KPSM)