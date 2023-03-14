52 ENTER SCIENCE FAIR 2023 POSTER CONTEST. WINNERS ANNOUNCED | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - The Sint Maarten Science Fair Foundation (SMSFF) Poster contest which is a part of the upcoming Science Fair to be held on March 30, 31 and April 1st saw strong competition among several secondary schools on the island.

A total of 52 students entered the competition with 18 digital and 34 non-digital posters. Sofia Bevilacqua (Learning Unlimited) School placed first in the competition with her simple but thorough poster design depicting the contest theme” Choose to Reuse, Recycle & Reharness”.

First runner up went to Charlize Charles (Sundial School), and second runner up to Olivia Catani (Learning Unlimited School. Jennetty Cannegieter Lorenzo-Perez (Milton Peters College) received Honorable mention for her unique and creative poster.

The judging was performed by distinguished artist, Ruby Bute, and graphic designer Loic Bryan, who praised the students for their creativity and dedication in creating the posters. Each design was a real reflection of the various environmental challenges we must confront.

The Sint Maarten Science Fair Foundation wants to convey their gratitude to the teachers who prepared the students for the contest and thank the judges for their contribution to the youth. The Sint Maarten Science Fair Foundation - SMSFF is dedicated to promoting science education among our youth through various events and competitions.

The foundation wants to inspire our next generation of scientists and encourage them to make a positive impact on the environment and the community in which they live.

For further information regarding the SMSFF and the upcoming Science Fair, please contact Dr. Rolinda Carter at 556 0520.

Poster Contest First Place.

Charlize Charles - Second Place - SUNDIAL

Poster Contest Second Place

Olivia Catani - Third Place - LU

Jennetty Cannegieter Lorenzo-Perez - Honorable Mention - MPC

Poster Contest - Honorable Mention