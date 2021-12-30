55 persons to receive NAF 200.00 food vouchers | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - During the Thanksgiving & National Day of Prayer Services that are held annually on the first Sunday in December following the hurricane season and the second Sunday in January respectively a monetary collection is usually gathered.

Over the past few years food baskets were distributed and additionally a cash amount just over NAF 10 000.00 guilders was accumulated. Together with the Department of Culture and the participating Church organizations consisting of the St Maarten/St. Martin Christian Council, St Maarten United Ministerial Foundation, Seventh Day Adventist Church, the decision was made to distribute food vouchers in ...