57 Teams Participate in Sint Maarten Road Runners Around the Island Relay Race | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - It was a rainy day, but all 57 teams came out to run the 37th around the island relay race on Monday, November 11, 2024.

The race organized by the Sint Maarten Road Runners, “We were surprised to see (57 teams of 11 runners) in total 627 runners, mostly all Sint Maarten residents from both French and Dutch side, from all ages, to join and still run despite the rainy weather this year,” said Berit Bus, secretary of the board.

This year 10% of all registration fees from the Sint Maarten's Day Around the Island Relay Race 2024, was donated to Lab Sports Academy, a local organization dedicated to promoting sportsmanship, fitness, and personal development among youth in our community.

The Sint Maarten's Day Around the Island Relay Race premium sponsor of this year's event is Heineken 0.0%.

The event was also made possible by Divico, Belair community & fitness center, Department of Sports, Trisport, Tortuga Maho, Tackling Law, Medwork, ProPhysio SXM, CIRE Express, We Are SXM, Trisport, NEC distribution, and several more.