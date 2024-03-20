5th Edition of ‘The Rising Women in Maritime’ Promotes Empowering Women Leadership in Industry | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (COLE BAY) - Inspiration transcends boundaries and sectors. And that is what a wide array, of mostly female, attendees experienced as they converged at the Motorworld showroom in Cole Bay on Sunday, March 17, 2024. The event was the fifth edition of ‘The Rising Women in Maritime’ hosted by Amb. Vital (Amanda Vital-Bedminister) of CHAI and her team.

Executed with excellence from start to finish, ‘The Rising Women in Maritime’ began with the usual kingly salutation by Semona E. Morton. And hit a high note with the event’s visionary, Amanda Vital-Bedminister presenting the second annual ‘The Rising Award’ to Alicia M. Liverpool-Jobity, a respected spiritual and social leader who embodies the theme for Women’s Her Story Month, “Inspire Inclusion” through her consistent pattern of selfless generosity in varied forms to the community.

The keynote address followed and was given by Commissioner Spanner-Schmidt of St. Eustatius. Her focus was ‘Empowering Women’s Leadership in the Maritime Industry’. A takeaway from her presentation was, “The time has come to look for the right person for the job instead of the right man for the job.”

Participants were treated to a Master Class by Lela Simmonds of Port St. Maarten. Ms. Simmonds through her presentation on ‘Enabling the Business Potential of Connectivity within the Cruise Industry’ highlighted that connectivity is always relevant, important, and adds value.

In keeping with the maritime theme, several female captains were notably present. Students representing the National Institute of Arts (NIA) entertained the audience with their uniquely thrilling performances interspersed throughout the day's activities.

The featured segment was a panel discussion by leading maritime stakeholders, Ms. Kyla van Heyningen; Ms. Ichel Moeslikan; and Ms. Rosina Romeo. The wealth of wisdom, shared experiences, and courageous vulnerability made for a rather interesting and inspirational segment.

‘Le Piano Noir’ and ‘Soualigan Slangs’—both female-led businesses, refreshed participants with snacks and educational and fun games.

The maritime industry, grossly underrated, had the spotlight for an entire afternoon as speaker after speaker shed light on the industry and shared their experiences.

The Rising event is now a staple in the roster to celebrate Women’s Her Story Month during March annually, on St. Maarten.