600 HUNDRED PLUS ATTEND BREAST CANCER AWARENESS PINK PARADE 2023 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - “Love the Tatas, Check’em” the slogan that kicked off the Positive and Elektralyets Foundation Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign for 2023. October 1st is observed as Breast Cancer Awareness month globally. On Friday September 29th at 4.30pm the foundations hosted their annual Pink Parade starting from the St. Martin University.

Many participants, organizations, businesses breast cancer survivors, warriors, friends, and families came out in grand support to take [art and support the event.

This annual event was organized by the Positive and Elektralyets Foundation. The foundation’s presidents Shelly Alphonso and Mercedes “Elektra” van der Waals-Wyatt were elated to see so many organizations, NGO’S, businesses and schools show up for the Pink Parade.

The foundations welcomed the participants of various organizations, all in shades of pink, some wore creative pink costumes, others with pink T-shirts, all representing their group with a banner or a flag. Groups and organisations were assigned a number and placementment on a first come first serve basis by the parade’s coordinator Richelda Emmanuel who was assisted by volunteers from various schools and the community which included Sister Magda Primary School, Learning Unlimited, Volunteer.sx, the American University of St. Maarten and Milton Pieters.

Nagico Insurances provided participants with little cooling towels, water bottles and offered different water stops along the pink parade route, to ensure that persons stayed hydrated along the way.

The St. Maarten RED CROSS volunteers were also present in the parade to assist in case of any emergencies.

Over 25 groups pre-registered to be part of the Breast Cancer Awareness Pink Parade 2023, the foundations also noticed some other participants joined on the day of the parade which made the parade even larger.

Some of the participants included:Explorateurs Association, Boys and Girls brigade, new Generation, PSB Bank, Arridnell Aviation By Signature NV, Winair, American University of the Caribbean, SXM Notary Richards, Nagico Insurance, Collective Prevention Services, Prime Minister and Minister of Justice Cabinets, Immigration Department,CIA/ Montessorie, Sundial School, Safe Haven, Charlotte Brookson Academy, Funtopia, Mark Mingo, The Golden Rock Cancer Awareness Foundation, Breast Friends Forever and Still Beautiful Foundation and the Mac School.

The Parade started at 4.30 pm sharp escorted by police leading the parade.The pink parade started at the University of St. Martin, turned right onto the Walter Nisbeth Road, left to the Long Wall Road, Front Street, turned left unto to the Juancho Yrasquin Boulevard, left on Walter Nisbeth Road and back to the University of St. Martin. Towards the last leg of the parade rain fell but that did not stop the participants from marching onwards. The parade also had a few drumbands that brought the lively ambiance of music to the event.

The last 3 years the Pink Parade had to be cancelled due to Covid 19 world pandemic and the islands lockdown policies and measures. We want to remind them that timely action can halt things from being truly difficult.” says Positive Foundation President Shelly Alphonso. “It is our responsibility to be positive in the fight to save our nation’s women and men by reminding them to be breast aware and providing them with the opportunities to get checked.

The pink parade is in recognition of those who have lost their lives to breast cancer, those who have survived it and those who are still engaged in the struggle against it. It is important that these individuals know that the thoughts and prayers of the island is with them while they strive to beat this disease. The Pink parade is also raising awareness to encourage people to get checked as early detection is the best prevention.

This October, the breast cancer awareness activities include a balance of education, awareness, fundraising, physical activity and opportunities for women to get a free clinical breast examination.

Activities comprise of a Pink Parade, Pink Sunset Sail, Paint It Pink do it yourself workshop, Play for the Cure Still Beautiful Foundation, Bikers for Boobs rally, Breast Cancer Awareness Support Group, Walk for the Cure, Full Moon Paddle a Women’s Health Day screening, public service announcements on the radio, public and private group information sessions, the distribution of educational literature like shower guides and women’s breast health handbook.

The Foundations have also launched a Pink t-shirt drive, requesting the community to support the drive and to be part of ‘PINK FRIDAYS where each Friday in the month of Ocotber persons wear their pink t-shirts. The Pink T-shirt drive is a two-part concept where businesses, organizations and individuals may purchase t-shirts with ‘Love the Tatas Check’em design on the front of the t-shirt. The drive will also serve as a creative fundraiser for the foundations. To order your pink T-shirts please contact:

Elektra on 523-7418 or email elektravoltage@hotmail.com.

Mercedes “Elektra” van der Waals-Wyatt and Shelly Alphonso and are enormously grateful to the business community, supporters and volunteers for their continued support. Our community conitnues to embrace our October 2023 “Love the Tatas Check’em” campaign”, the foundation presidents echoed.

The Positive and Elektralyets Foundations would like to urge the community to take advantage of free breast cancer screening opportunities being offered by the following clinics:

St. Maarten Diagnostic Center 1 pm to 3pm on October 5th ,6th and 9th.

Simpsonbay Medical Clinic 2pm to 3pm October 13th and 20th

Family Medical Practice 9.30am to 12.00pm October 21st

Mullet Bay Clinic 3.15pm to 4.45pm Ocotber 26th

St. Maarten medical Center 9am to 3pm October 28t

By keeping breast cancer awareness campaigns engaging, interactive creative and innovative we can connect and stimulate the communnity to be proactive with regards to getting checked and helping to reduce risk factors. Through various activities, events and information sessions we are striving to create a safe space where persons can talk openly about their breast health says Elektralyets Foundation President Mercedes” Elektra “van der Waals-Wyatt.

The breast cancer awareness movement launched in 1998 by the Positive Foundation has collaborated with the Elektralyets Foundation for the last 15 years in the fight to save lives with through their call to action for the community to GET CHECKED. Breast cancer does not discriminate.

L to R: Alphonso and Van der Waals-Wyatt.