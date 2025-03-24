6th Annual Top1Toys Interscholastic Run a Resounding Success | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The 6th Annual Top1Toys Interscholastic Run, held on Sunday, March 23, 2025, along the scenic Boardwalk in Philipsburg, was an overwhelming success, bringing together young athletes, school teams, and enthusiastic spectators for a warm afternoon full of fun, teamwork, and school spirit.



This year’s event featured many schools, and a number of talented runners made their way to the starting line. The excitement was clear as students from across St. Maarten tied their running shoes and gave their best in a competition focused on endurance and determination.



“This was a very nice event like each year! Many kids during this month have been very busy with interscholastic’s of other sports keeping them busy, so we were amazed to see so many kid runners. The competition was fierce, and most importantly, the students had fun while embracing a healthy and active lifestyle,” said a representative of the St. Maarten Road Runners Association. “We are incredibly proud of all the participants and grateful for the continued support of our sponsors and volunteers.”



The event’s main sponsor, Top1Toys, played a crucial role in making the race a success. Owner Nina Williams expressed her enthusiasm about the outcome. “It was amazing to see so many children and teenagers out here giving it their all. Our goal has always been to encourage kids to be active and foster a love for sports, and this event proved just how powerful that mission can be. Congratulations to all the runners!” Other sponsors of the event were: Gelateria Milano, Trisport, National Sports Institute, 0-14 Kids, NEC Distribution & St. Maarten Road Runners.



The Fastest Runners were:

Girls: Victoria Otto, Gabriella Pauletta, Silvannah Pauletta

Boys: Nahjah Wyatte, Andricio Thomas, Kedien Soleana

The winning Schools:

16-19 yr: Milton Peters College

13-15 yr: Milton Peters College

Under 13: Hillside school



Winners were awarded medals, trophies, and monetary donations to support their schools' gym programs. The team-oriented format encouraged cooperation, and many schools are already excited for next year's race.



The St. Maarten Road Runners Association thanks all the schools, volunteers, sponsors, and supporters who made this year’s event unforgettable. Plans for the 7th Annual Top1Toys Interscholastic Run are already underway, aiming for an even better experience in 2026!



Stay tuned for more updates and to relive the moments by visiting the Top1Toys Interscholastic Run Facebook page. www.sxmroadrunners.com