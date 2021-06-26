75% of Marine Management and Consulting Group of Companies staff fully vaccinated | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY) – Marine Management and Consulting is proud to announce that 75% of their staff from all three companies that they locally manage, the Yacht Club at Port De Plaisance, the Country Club at Port De Plaisance, the Sint Maarten Shipyard and their head office has been fully vaccinated.

They recently conducted a vaccination drive for their staff, who are the face of their companies and work tirelessly to uphold Sint Maarten standing as a world-class leisure destination. They believe that this will help reassure visitors that they are in a safe and secure environment and reaffirm their efforts to press forward into the upcoming season.

“There is no higher priority than the health and safety of our workforce,” said Managing Director – Jeff Boyd. “The welfare of our employees, customers and partners remains paramount, and I am proud of the incredible progress we have made, thanks to the dedication of my management team leading this effort.

“Our team will continue to strive to create a safe and sanitized environment while doing our part in ending the COVID-19 pandemic, and although it is not over yet, it gives us hope that we are one step closer to putting this pandemic behind us”, he added.

This past year has been uncertain, and the spread of the virus affected the hospitality sector in a massive way. Travel between countries decreased phenomenally, and the tourist hubs of the world found it difficult to cope with the reduced number of visitors.

“Our leadership’s tireless efforts and rigorous approach to managing the COVID-19 pandemic, have enabled us to remain resilient throughout these unprecedented times,” said Jeff Boyd. “The tourism sector is a vital pillar of our economy, and this vaccination drive will ensure we continue to play our part in supporting the hospitality industry’s reopening, in a responsible and safe way”.

This year is the beginning of a new era, and MMC group of companies believe that it is time we learn to adjust to the new norm and face the future by being ready for operations post-covid-19. People from around the world have begun traveling, and Sint Maarten has started attending to these tourists by opening its doors for business.

The vaccine is our best defense against this virus, and the key to returning to our normal way of life. Until more people are vaccinated, and the virus is in retreat, we must maintain our efforts, as each of us has an important role to play in protecting ourselves, our families and each other – JB concluded.

MMC is committed to protecting our employees and will continue to follow strict guidelines, to ensure that we can help create a safe environment for our guests and staff.” We truly hope that everyone will choose to vaccinate to protect their health and the health achievements of our nation.