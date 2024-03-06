7th COTA Essay Competition: Secondary Students Encouraged to Participate. Grand prize: $1000 cash and a trophy | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - In an effort to foster interest in taxation matters and promote awareness among the youth within the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) about tax administration, the Caribbean Organisation of Tax Administrators (COTA), in collaboration with the Sint Maarten Tax Administration, welcomes submissions for the Seventh COTA Essay Competition 2024.

Open to secondary students in grades 9–11 (Forms 3 to 5), aged 14-16, the essay theme is "How can Tax Administrators adapt to the challenges of the rapidly changing global environment?”. The intention is to encourage students to familiarize themselves with the activities of their country’s tax collection authority and to share their views on how Tax Administrators can adapt their functions to enhance performance in a rapidly changing national and global environment.

The COTA Competition aims to encourage young people from member countries of COTA to gain knowledge about the Tax Administration function, fostering their potential as taxpayers and future decision-makers. Additionally, it seeks to generate interest in this field as a viable career choice.

Outstanding student essays and their schools in the regional phase of the competition will be recognized with prestigious prizes. The announcement of regional winners is scheduled for July, with the first-place recipient receiving US$1,000.00 and a Trophy. Second and third-place winners will be awarded US$700.00 and US$500.00, respectively. Winning schools will also receive a special prize in acknowledgment of their exceptional achievement.

All participating schools have been informed and are actively encouraged to contribute to the discourse on the future of Tax Administration in the Caribbean. The deadline for schools to submit their three best essays is Friday, April 12, 2024. For further details, questions, and/or to express interest, please reach out to Breanna Barrie, Public Relations Officer, at breanna.barrie@sintmaartengov.org