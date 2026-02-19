7th Cultural Heritage World Youth Symposium Delegation Announced. Fundraising Food Sale March 7 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Sint Maarten National Commission for UNESCO and the St. Maarten Youth Council Association are proud to announce the delegation selected to attend and represent St. Maarten at the 7th Cultural Heritage World Youth Symposium, which will be held April 22–26 in Athens, Greece.

The delegation comprises five students and two teachers. All five students represent the St. Maarten Academy: Hadassah Issac, Aljenee Henry, Tiara Hodge, Reese Prince, and Siyona Gianchandani.

They will be accompanied by language teachers Emlynn Francis (St. Maarten Academy) and Jennelle Blackman of Milton Peters College, as well as the Secretary General of UNESCO Sint Maarten, Ms. Marcellia Henry.

In 2025, St. Maarten Academy officially became a UNESCO Associated School, joining a global network of institutions committed to promoting peace, intercultural dialogue, sustainable development, and quality education.

As part of the symposium’s focus, students are required to present on a monument or landscape in their homeland that is not listed on the UNESCO World Heritage List. This year, the delegation will highlight the Great Salt Pond, emphasizing its historical, cultural, and environmental significance to St. Maarten.

Fundraising efforts for the trip are currently underway, and the organizations are seeking the community’s support to help send this outstanding delegation to the conference.

A fundraising food sale will be held on Saturday, March 7, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the University of St. Martin. Ticket prices are $10 for a chicken leg, $12 for ribs, $14 for a combo, $12 for fish, and $10 for the vegetarian option. All meals include a choice of fried rice or rice and peas, along with macaroni pie, potato salad, green salad, and plantain.

For tickets and additional information on how to support the delegation, contact Ms. Marcellia Henry (UNESCO) at +1 (721) 520-3051 or send a WhatsApp message to the St. Maarten Youth Council at +1 (721) 550-8971.