80 Multifunctional Garbage Bins for Philipsburg Aims to Aid in Cleanliness | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Ongoing efforts to improve cleanliness in Philipsburg and enhance both the visitor and resident experience are continuing with the phased placement of multifunction garbage bins in key areas across St. Maarten's capital, Philipsburg.

The Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) procured a total of 80 bins under the 2023 capital expenditures of the national budget, as part of the broader Beautification of Philipsburg initiative. The bins are being introduced in high-traffic locations, including the Boardwalk, Front Street, and Back Street, where effective waste management is essential to maintaining a clean, safe, and welcoming environment for all who live, work, and visit the area. As part of the initial phase of the rollout, 23 multifunction bins have been installed along the Philipsburg Boardwalk.

The bin placement is part of a coordinated approach to address ongoing cleanliness challenges in Philipsburg, particularly in zones with high daily foot traffic. In response, TEATT Grisha Heyliger-Marten engaged Port St. Maarten Group (PSG) to support a temporary servicing arrangement during the peak cruise season, ensuring that priority locations remained properly maintained during periods of increased demand.

“Philipsburg is not only the center of our tourism activity, but also a space used daily by residents and businesses,” Heyliger-Marten stated. “Maintaining a clean and orderly environment is essential to both the visitor experience and the quality of life for our people. This initiative reflects a structured and ongoing effort to raise that standard.”

The temporary collaboration with PSG reflects a practical public–private approach to maintaining cleanliness during peak periods. Discussions are ongoing regarding the continuation of this support, as servicing and maintenance responsibilities transition to the Ministry of VROMI.

The multifunction bins are designed to support more efficient waste management and include integrated ashtrays to reduce cigarette litter. The units also provide opportunities for future advertising, which may contribute to sustaining maintenance efforts over time.

The Minister said that the placement of the bins forms part of a wider effort to revitalize Philipsburg, supported by strengthened coordination between government and private sector partners.

The Minister also called on residents and businesses to play an active role in maintaining the cleanliness of Philipsburg.” While the public bins are intended for pedestrian use and not for the disposal of commercial waste, everyone is encouraged to use them properly, avoid littering in public spaces, and dispose of cigarette waste in the built‑in ashtrays. Businesses, in particular, are reminded of their responsibility to manage and dispose of their own waste in a responsible manner and to ensure that the areas directly in front of their establishments are kept clean and free of debris throughout the day. Simple, consistent actions make a visible difference.”

TEATT will continue to coordinate with VROMI and relevant partners to ensure the full operationalization of servicing and maintenance as the rollout progresses.