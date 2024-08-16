A Breakthrough for Mental Health Rights: Legal Assistance for Involuntary Commitment in Final Stages | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The urgent need for comprehensive mental health care reform has reached a critical turning point, particularly concerning the involuntary commitment of residents without legal representation, Member of Parliament (MP) Sjamira Roseburg said on Friday in a media statement.

For too long, individuals in psychological distress have been committed to care without the crucial support of legal counsel—a practice that not only infringes upon their rights but also contravenes Article 5 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

However, significant progress is now on the horizon, thanks to the dedicated efforts of a working group committed to modernizing mental health legislation at the kingdom level. This group has been tirelessly crafting a more contemporary legal framework that will protect the rights of vulnerable individuals.

Understanding that the legislative process can be protracted, the team has concurrently identified an urgent need for an interim solution. Prominent local attorneys, including Sjamira Roseburg, have stepped forward to offer immediate legal assistance to those affected. This proactive measure ensures that no individual will be left without representation while the new legal framework is being finalized.

In a parallel initiative, Ms. Roseburg, who also serves as a Member of Parliament, submitted a proposal in July 2024 to the Ministries of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), and Justice, advocating for immediate legal support for those facing involuntary commitment. She expressed her satisfaction with the progress of these initiatives and her confidence that both ministries will advance these crucial reforms.

In a meeting held yesterday with key legal stakeholders, significant strides were made toward guaranteeing that no one in Sint Maarten is subjected to involuntary commitment without proper legal protection. Ms. Roseburg urged the Minister of Justice to expedite these protections through a ministerial decree, emphasizing the urgency of the situation.

"This action is grounded not only in our legal obligations under the ECHR but also in the principle of solidarity, reflecting a collective commitment to the well-being of all citizens," stated Ms. Roseburg.

As the working group continues its efforts to finalize this essential legal framework, Ms. Roseburg remains unwavering in her dedication to ensuring the rights and dignity of all residents. Further updates on this initiative will be provided as developments unfold.