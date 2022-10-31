A ceiling with a feeling – a unique breast cancer awareness idea | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - The chandelier of bras at Juggie’s Place, the smallest bar in the world, currently has over 600 bras hanging in the “ceiling with a feeling.” The collection has grown in 2022 and Juggie has made another donation of US$750 to the Positive Foundation making the total received from Juggie’s Place US$3,450 over the years.

Jagdish “Juggie” Amarnaney refers to his efforts as “saving the juggies one bra at a time.” The unique breast cancer awareness idea involves the creation of the bra chandelier – people donate bras and Juggie hangs them from his ceiling.

For each bra donated, he puts aside $5 for breast cancer awareness. This year, Juggie donated an extra US$250 which the foundation will put towards its Man Up Check UP prostate cancer awareness campaign launched in 2019.

Juggie recently dodged a bullet. During a routine Colonoscopy it was discovered he had 2 malignant tumors in his colon. The tumors were surgically removed, at the Sint Maarten Medical Center, and because of the timely intervention there was no spread, and he doesn't have to have Chemotherapy or Radiation. Juggie, encourages everyone to “Man Up and get yourself checked.”

“We are always so grateful for the continued support received from Juggie’s Place. The Ceiling with a Feeling and the generous financial support from Juggie are effective ways to encourage breast cancer awareness in our community, said Shelly Alphonso, President of the Positive Foundation.