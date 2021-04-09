A HISTORICAL MOMENT FOR ST. MARTIN’S MOKO JUMBIE CULTURE | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – The Soualiga Capoeira group were the founders of the Soualiga Mokos Jumbies, a local stilt walking group that existed in early 2000s has donated their costumes to Funtopia Youth Initiative Foundation the founders of the Soualigan Giants Moko Jumbies.

“This is a significant moment for the culture of Moko Jumbies on the island, says President Lucinda Audain. “I see it has passing on the baton for the culture continue to thrive. More collaboration is needed between cultural organizations in order for them to survive these current world changes.”

“While we took great joy in helping to revitalize the Moko Jumbie tradition – with the help of many others – we do recognize good work when we see it and it was far better to donate these costumes (that were used for various shows, during carnival and Xmas parades etc.) to the current generation of Stilt-walkers than to have them sit idly in storage. We’re happy to be able to contribute this knowing that they will be in good hands under great leadership,“says Tyrone Phelipa.

At present the newly renamed Soualigan Giants Moko Jumbie tribe has been active since 2014. The group currently has 35 members and 26 elementary students training in the Unesco after school program.

Funtopia youth initiative hopes to continue spreading the culture and knowledge about the art form and hope to increase their numbers in the hundreds. On April 30, the new members will be on the board walk to put on a cultural display showcasing what they have learnt in the last three months.

For more information, follow Funtopia Youth Initiative Foundation and Soualigan Giants Moko Jumbies on Facebook.