“A Life Changing Summer” Gifted to the Sint Maarten Library | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Author Keron Nicholson from Antigua presented his debut novel, “A Life Changing Summer,” to the Sint Maarten Library and the community.

"A Life Changing Summer" examines themes of personal development, resilience, and the transformative impact of new experiences during a summer vacation. The story follows an adventure during the summer, where Steve Williams and his friends find courage, hope, peace, and purpose in unexpected places.

The Sint Maarten Library proudly supports authors by providing a platform for their voices and excitedly shares Keron Nicholson’s literary work with the community.

Marc Marshall, the General Manager of the Sint Maarten Library, received the aforementioned book and added it to the library’s youth collection.

After the presentation, Keron Nicholson virtually read a chapter from his book during a special story time event, airing this Saturday, August 3, 2024, on all the library’s social media platforms. This reading experience targets young readers at pre-secondary levels and above.

This literary work will significantly enrich the Sint Maarten Library's adolescents collection, providing a valuable resource for our community.

We encourage everyone to explore these enriching stories and join us for the upcoming reading events.

