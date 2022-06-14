A Man and 4-Year-Old Girl dead as a result of Vehicle Accident in Cole Bay | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (COLE BAY) - St. Maarten is mourning the lost of two lives this morning following a serious collision on Union Road on Monday around 10:00pm, the police said in a statement on Tuesday morning.

Dead are a four-year-old girl and a man; both were in different vehicles. The woman driver of the car with the little girl was in critical condition in the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC).

Preliminary investigation by the Police Traffic Department into the now fatal accident found that the woman driving the black Kia Forte overtook another vehicle heading in the direction of Philipsburg.

This happened at the same time the gray Suzuki Vitara was coming from the opposite direction, resulting in the collision.

The two drivers and passenger were all extricated from the car wreckage by Fire Department personnel with the use of the jaws of life. All three were rushed to the SMMC in critical condition.

The little girl and the driver of the Grey Vitara later died at the hospital as a result of their injuries. The Sint Maarten Police Force KPSM expresses its condolence to the family of the deceased.

KPSM reminds all road users to use caution and be observant when using the roadways. (KPSM)