A Message from Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina on Hurricane Beryl’s Impact | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - "Hurricane Beryl has tested our resilience in the Caribbean region, but in the face of this adversity, our unity and strength shine through," declared Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina.



He added, "You are not just enduring this storm; you are standing together, stronger than ever."



"I urge everyone to extend a helping hand to those in distress and I wholeheartedly applaud our local community initiatives to support those affected," emphasized Prime Minister Mercelina. "Every act of kindness, every show of support strengthens the bonds of our community and brings us closer to recovery."



The Caribbean has always demonstrated remarkable resilience in the face of natural disasters, but rebuilding requires global support. "Let us remember that we are not alone in this struggle," said Prime Minister Mercelina. "The world is watching, and together, we can overcome this challenge."



As we navigate the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl, let us hold onto hope and the promise of a brighter future. "Together, we will rise from this devastation, fortified by our shared humanity and unwavering resolve," urged Prime Minister Mercelina. "May we find strength in our unity and compassion in our hearts as we move forward."



"God bless those directly or indirectly affected especially the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Barbados, Jamaica, and the entire Caribbean region," concluded Prime Minister Mercelina.