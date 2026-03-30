A New Wave of Caribbean Sound: Why EKO Is Resonating Across the Region | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - As St. Maarten prepares to celebrate its vibrant Carnival season, a time when the region’s culture, music, and identity are on full display, it also becomes the perfect moment to spotlight the artists shaping the future of Caribbean sound.

Among them is EKO, the Trinidad & Tobago, based sister duo of Suraya Ann and Sonja Chase, whose approach to music is quietly redefining what audiences across the region are beginning to crave: depth, authenticity, and connection.

While Carnival often highlights high-energy rhythms and infectious vibes, it also reminds us of something deeper, music’s ability to bring people together, to tell our stories, and to reflect who we are as a people. This is where EKO finds its power.

Their artistry lives at the intersection of feeling and storytelling.

Sonja’s voice is rich with emotion, honest, vulnerable, and strikingly relatable. It draws listeners in, not just to hear the music, but to feel seen within it. Suraya, on the other hand, approaches music with intention and vision, shaping each piece into a narrative that unfolds with purpose. Together, they create a sound that is not only sonically pleasing but emotionally immersive.

In a time where much of the music landscape can feel fast-paced and surface-level, EKO offers something refreshing: music that lingers. Music that speaks to love, growth, uncertainty, and the human experience, elements that resonate across islands, cultures, and generations.

For audiences in St. Maarten, this matters.

Because beyond the spectacle of Carnival, there is a growing appreciation for artists who bring substance alongside sound. Artists who honor Caribbean identity while pushing it forward. Artists who remind us that our music has always been more than entertainment, it has always been expression, storytelling, and connection.

EKO represents that next wave.

Rooted in Caribbean heritage yet reaching toward global relevance, they are part of a movement bringing intention back into music and performance. Their work reflects a deeper cultural truth: that even in our most celebratory moments, we are still seeking meaning, still seeking connection, still seeking something real.

As the Caribbean continues to evolve musically, EKO stands as a duo to watch, not because they follow trends, but because they are helping to reshape the narrative.

And in doing so, they are reminding us of the true power of music: not just to entertain, but to move, connect, and transform.

Follow their journey on Facebook, Instagram or Tik Tok.