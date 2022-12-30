A New Year’s Message: Government Commissioner, Alida Francis | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT EUSTATIUS (ORANJESTAD) – Alida Francis: It seems like it was just yesterday that I shared with you a message of optimism and promise for 2022, coming off a rather bumpy 2021. How time flies, especially as we get on in years and our perspectives change!

Now, in the blink of an eye, 2023 arrives with new hopes and aspirations, new dreams and expectations, new ambitions, and resolutions. Yet, as we anticipate the promise of the New Year, it would be remiss of us not to celebrate our achievements and accomplishments in 2022.

Make no mistake about it, ...