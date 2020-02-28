A shopper’s delight at Van Dorp: New book signing, poetry reading on Saturday | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (MADAME ESTATE) – “We’re happy to announce an exclusive book signing event with local author, Lasana M. Sekou, this Saturday, February 29, from 10 AM to 2 PM at Van Dorp, Madame Estate,” posted the bookstore on Facebook this week.

Van Dorp is inviting customers and the general public to “Meet the author and have your copy (of his new books) signed!”

Hurricane Protocol by Sekou and Caribbean Counterpoint – The Aesthetics of Salt in Lasana Sekou by Sara Florian, PhD, are the featured books. But “All Lasana M. Sekou books will be available at Vandorp. Buy any 2 books and get 1 FREE gift book! See you there!” announced the bookstore.

Sekou’s popular history book National Symbols of St. Martin, his short story collections, and the French and Spanish translations of his work will be available.

Van Dorp customers, book lovers, and visitors to the island will also be able to “Enjoy a flash recital at 12 noon by Mr. Lasana himself, reading from his poetry and fiction books to celebrate Black History Month!” stated the Facebook post.

“Many thanks to Mrs. Carty of Van Dorp, and the wonderful bookstore personnel for the exciting invitation and hospitality,” said Jacqueline Sample, president of HNP, Sekou’s publisher.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=30014:a-shopper’s-delight-at-van-dorp-new-book-signing,-poetry-reading-on-saturday&Itemid=504