Academy CAPE Delegation Concludes Transformative St. Kitts and Nevis Exchange | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CUL DE SAC) - The St. Maarten Academy CAPE Programme has successfully concluded a multisensory eight-day educational exchange in St. Kitts and Nevis, spanning April 18 to 25, 2026.

Under the leadership of the CAPE Coordinator, Mrs. Doreen Edwards Mac Intosh, the delegation of students and faculty executed a comprehensive itinerary designed to move beyond the classroom, offering a cross-cultural perspective that deepened students' understanding of the CAPE curriculum through authentic real-world applications.

This mission also served as a platform for intentional networking, allowing visiting faculty to engage directly with subject specialists in St. Kitts and Nevis to exchange best practices and pedagogical insights.

The journey commenced with a deep historical and cultural immersion into the "Cradle of the Caribbean." In Basseterre, students and faculty explored landmark sites such as St. George’s Anglican Church, Independence Square, the War Memorial, and the Roman Catholic Church. This exploration of the islands' colonial past continued in Nevis, where the group delved into regional history at the Alexander Hamilton Museum and visited the island’s historic plantation inns, which stand as the oldest surviving hotels in the region.

A pivotal point of the trip was the academic exchange at Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC). The contingent met with the Dean of Arts, Science and General Studies and Student Council President Kaylah Penny, while engaging with experts in Environmental Science, Animation, and Agriculture to discuss modern career paths and academic integration.

The group also toured the Nursing Division and a state-of-the-art simulation laboratory, gaining exposure to hands-on training environments and innovative approaches to professional education. Additionally, the experience was further enriched by a visit to the school’s hydroponic facility, where the group observed modern agricultural techniques and sustainable practices in action and explored diverse crop cultivation and greenhouse management.

Innovation and technology remained a consistent theme, particularly during a session with the St. Kitts and Nevis Robotics Association (SKNRA). Following a warm welcome by Mary Shelford, Executive Secretary of the Association; the President, the Hon. Dr. Neil; and other members of the association’s board engaged the visiting faculty in a series of dynamic interactions.

These discussions highlighted how robotics and innovation serve as essential links between theoretical knowledge and practical, real-world solutions, while emphasizing the critical importance of collaboration with government agencies and industry partners to advance technological development within the region.

The University of Medicine and Health Sciences (UMHS) provided further high-tech exposure through a full tour of their state of the art facility. Guided by Mrs. Liburd Bass and Ms. Hanley, students and faculty received a rare first-hand look at both prosected and prepared cadavers. A highlight of the visit was a warm reception by the Dean of Student Affairs, Dr. Ambati, who addressed the group’s queries and expressed a hopeful vision for increased enrollment from regional students, strengthening the academic bonds among closer islands.

During the session, Dr. Ambati outlined the diverse academic pathways available for entering the medical programme, catering to students at various stages of their educational journey. Furthermore, he detailed the robust support systems the university provides for struggling students, emphasizing a comprehensive approach that includes personalized academic counseling, peer tutoring programmes, and dedicated faculty mentorship to ensure every learner has the tools to succeed in the demanding medical curriculum.

Demonstrating professional adaptability, the delegation pivoted toward modern agriculture after a last-minute schedule change, collaborating with the Ministry of Agriculture via their local tour guide to visit Mr. Liburd’s Farm and NeedMust Farms.

These visits to local farms allowed the group to explore the cultivation of crops such as pineapple and coconut, as well as a variety of fruits, including dragon fruit, Caribbean and Surinamese cherries, wax apple, different varieties of mangoes, including the Miyazaki mango, which is considered the most expensive mango in the world, carambola, pimento, and Mauby. These experiences provided firsthand exposure to both traditional and modern agricultural practices.

The itinerary included a ferry crossing to Nevis where the group visited Hermitage Plantation Inn and Montpelier Plantation & Beach, where they gained insight into the island’s plantation history and heritage. These historic plantation estates stand as the oldest surviving hotels in the region.

Furthermore, the group visited the Alexander Hamilton Museum, where they examined Caribbean historical development and the life and legacy of one of the region’s most notable figures and the St. James Anglican Church, which features the graves of former plantation owners and their families in the sanctuary floor. The church is noted for containing one of only three black crucifixes in the Caribbean.

Upon returning to St. Kitts, the party explored the Old Sugar Factory and hiked through the rainforest. The group also witnessed traditional artistry at Caribelle Batik in Romney Manor and explored the historic Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park, followed by a visit to the volcanic formations at Black Rocks.

The educational tour is in keeping with the Academy’s mission of fostering well-rounded individuals. By moving education into real-world environments, students were able to see the tangible impact of their studies on Caribbean development, while faculty members were able to establish meaningful professional connections with industry leaders and academic peers and gain firsthand insight into evolving standards in fields like robotics, sustainable agriculture, and healthcare, ensuring their teaching remains relevant to the current Caribbean job market.

Principal of St. Maarten Academy, Mrs. Kim Lucas-Felix, thanked Mrs. Edwards Mac Intosh for making this trip a reality and commended the hard work that was done, especially by the Year 1 students of the CAPE programme who assisted with fundraising activities and the students, parents and teachers of St. Maarten Academy who extended their wholehearted support.

“This initiative is part of the reason that St. Maarten Academy remains the number one High School in Sint Maarten, producing the kind of results that we have been doing over the past years. Can you imagine what heights our next generation of leaders can aspire to with more support?” Lucas-Felix posited rhetorically.

This transformative experience was made possible through the generous support of several sponsors, including Winair, Orco Bank, St. Maarten Harbour, Brooks and Associates, Dream Wholesale, KFC, Mr. and Mrs. Winzi Singh, late Mrs. Antoine, and the Guyana Consulate.

A visit to NeedMust farms to explore traditional and modern agricultural practices.

A visit to St. Kitts and Nevis Robotics Association SKNRA to explore the intersection of technology and regional development to solve real world problems.

The group stopped for a photo at the vibrant 'Nevis Nice' sign during the Nevis leg of the tour. The visit offered evidence of the island's rich history and culture.