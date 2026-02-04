Academy Showcases CAPE Opportunities for Future Scholars | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CUL DE SAC) - St. Maarten Academy on Friday last opened its doors to all high school students and educators to showcase exciting opportunities they can experience through the school’s Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE) Programme.

The CAPE Open House highlighted the various Caribbean Associates degree programmes that its Sixth Form division has to offer, thereby bridging the gap between secondary education and higher learning.

The event aimed to expose students and their parents not only to the CAPE structure and curriculum, but also to the school’s internal framework, which redefines the acronym CAPE to reflect its core mission: CARE for students and their future success, AFFORDABILITY in access to quality education, PRODUCTION of outstanding academic outcomes, and a commitment to EXCELLENCE in all areas, explained CAPE Coordinator, Mrs. Doreen Edwards Mac Intosh.

With its focus on providing an affordable and high-quality pathway to academic success, the event highlighted the programme’s ongoing assurance to empower the next generation of scholars. This empowerment, stated Principal Kim Lucas-Felix, is not an idle boast, as the results year after year speak for themselves.

“Under the leadership of Mrs. Edwards Mac Intosh, we have seen an exponential increase in the number of students who are making the Regional CXC Merit list. We know that this is no easy feat when students of the St. Maarten Academy CAPE Programme are placed in the top ten at the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) examinations from among thousands of students across the region. So anyone who chooses CAPE is definitely choosing quality education that can put them in great standing at any university of their choice,” Mrs. Lucas-Felix stated.

Invitations were extended to all local schools offering the CSEC programme, and Milton Peters College (MPC) led the way with a delegation of 48 attendees, including 4th- and 5th-form students and their teachers. Students from Forms 3 - 5 at St. Maarten Academy also participated, gaining valuable awareness of the opportunities the CAPE 6th Form Programme provides.

The Open House was marked by lively and interactive engagement. Visitors didn’t just observe; they participated. The event featured subject displays led by teachers and current students, showcasing key aspects of the curriculum. Current CAPE 6th Formers served as campus guides and co-presenters, sharing their experiences and enthusiasm with younger students.

Vice Principal Ms. Joanna Trim opened the proceedings with a warm welcome, setting the tone for the day, while Mrs. Edwards Mac Intosh gave informative presentations, outlining the programme’s structure, benefits, and record of excellence. Mrs. Shameda Delaney-Weekes, the school’s Career Guidance Counselor, also played a vital role in ensuring the event’s smooth and successful execution.

“The excitement and curiosity from the students and some of our teachers were truly inspiring,” said Mrs. Edwards Mac Intosh. “It was equally encouraging to see parents showing genuine interest in their children’s academic futures. Their engagement reminds us why we continue to strive for excellence each year.”

While organizers noted that parent turnout was lower than anticipated, the enthusiasm and engagement of the students made the day a resounding success.

The CAPE 6th Form Programme continues to welcome inquiries from parents and the wider community, encouraging all to discover how the programme upholds its motto “Choose Excellence!” Students who have completed their fifth form year of high school can apply to the CAPE Programme via our school website https://www.stmaartenacademy.com/cape

Peer to peer conversations.

CAPE students, Sundar Bhoopaul and Osaro Erhabor demonstrate the use of the Ripple Tank in everyday life.

First-year CAPE Student, Sarayah Paul shares her knowledge and answers questions of visiting students.

CAPE Biology teacher, Mr. Elias Brown answers questions from students.

Vice Principal, Ms. Joanna Trim welcomes the students from MPC.

CAPE Year 1 Student, Justin Blissett gives a demonstration on Communication Studies Module 2, Language and Community.

Science teachers and students interacting during subject displays.

Students of MPC and St. Maarten Academy engaged in a science experiment.

Mrs. Edwards Mac Intosh addressing MPC students about CAPE Structure and Curriculum.