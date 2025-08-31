Academy’s CAPE Division cops 98% Pass Rate | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CUL DE SAC) – St. Maarten Academy is once again leading the charge with exceptional academic performance, this time at the CAPE Division with ninety-eight per cent (98%) overall pass rate in the 2025 May/June sitting of the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE). This is the second consecutive year with such excellent results.

This result continues the school’s legacy of academic excellence and highlights the dedication and hard work of both students and staff, stated CAPE Coordinator, Mrs. Doreen Edwards Mac Intosh.

A total of 58 lower and upper Sixth Form students sat for the exams, with 330 subject sittings across 23 subjects. An impressive 21 of these subjects returned a 100% pass rate.

It came as no surprise when the results, which were released on August 15, showed Kisherno Webster, Fara Colas, Kesar Vasnani and Sari Willemberg among the top performers. These students have successfully gained admission at the University of Twente in Enschede, Netherlands; as well as the University of Maastricht, University of Groningen and The Hague University of Applied Science, also in The Netherlands.

Other students have gained admission to universities in Canada and the United States of America, as the CAPE Associate Degrees has gained significant recognition outside the Caribbean region. In Europe it carries the equivalence of the Dutch pre-university diploma (VWO).

Of the total subject entries, 99% of both male and female candidates who sat the exams successfully passed. The breakdown of grades achieved reflects a high quality of performance, with students earning Grades I through V.

The school's CAPE Division prepares students for tertiary-level education, offering a rigorous curriculum and fostering academic excellence. This two-year Associate Degree programme was first introduced in 2014 and has been successfully preparing students who have completed Form 5 for a seamless transition into universities worldwide or the workforce.

Through articulation agreements, which are officially approved agreements that align coursework between schools/institutions, Academy graduates have easily transferred their CXC CAPE qualifications to numerous universities in Europe, America, Asia, Canada and the Caribbean.

To be eligible for admission to the CAPE Associates Degree programme, applicants must have six (6) subjects at CSEC, including English Language and Mathematics with Grades 1 and 2 or equivalent grades from accredited examination boards.

Additionally, students must have Grades 1 and 2 in the subjects they plan to specialize in, a desire for higher education, academic recommendations, an official High School transcript, and the relevant fees.

The school administration extends its heartfelt congratulations to the students and wishes them the very best in their future endeavours.

Fara Colas

Kisherno Webster

Kesar Vasnani

Sarai Willemsberg