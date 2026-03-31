Access Media Productions Successfully Hosts “We Listen, But We Don’t Judge” Women’s Conference | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY) - Access Media Productions superbly hosted its second “We Listen, But We Don’t Judge” Women’s Conference at the Simpson Bay Resort, on Saturday March 28, 2026, bringing together women from across the island for a powerful day of alignment, self-reflection, and authentic connection.

The conference, masterfully guided by Master of Ceremonies Wendy W. Jack, created a safe safe where women were encouraged to share, learn, and grow, free of judgment.

The day began with a vibrant vendor marketplace and interactive photo experience, setting the tone for community engagement and support for local entrepreneurs.

The conference featured a strategic array of speakers and presenters who addressed key areas impacting women’s lives:

Financial empowerment insights by Financial Strategist Angelique Remy, equipping attendees with tools for economic independence, on the spot virtual surveys with a spin on the colloquially dubbed “Vex Money” concept.

A moving spoken word performance by Ramona Riley of Prominent Women, with a focus on molestation and domestic violence, followed by a panel discussion on domestic and gender-based violence featuring Ramona Riley, Aarti Baran of Baran’s Self Defense and the Director of Victim Support Services Cassandra Richardson.

A transformative session on setting boundaries led by Social Worker Shaddai Thomas - Richardson, encouraging women to protect their peace and personal space, irrespective of their work or personal environment.

This year’s live culinary demonstration was done by Ambassador of the Festival de la Gastronomie St. Martin, Chef Gaelle Mussington adding an interactive and inspiring lifestyle element to the experience. Audience members were used to assist her by plating a simple yet elegant chicken and mashed potatoes dish.

An anti-taboo advisory presentation on women’s health by Nurse Stacy Ann Violenus highlighting the importance of prioritizing wellness and peace.

A life shifting journey shared by hairstylist Glenisha Hurtault who spoke on transitioning from banking to business and embracing entrepreneurship with protective hairstyles.

Attendees also benefited from a practical and shocking self-defense demonstration by Aarti Baran of Baran’s Self Defense reinforcing the importance of personal safety and confidence.

A standout moment of the conference was the engaging All-Male Panel on Love & Relationships, which offered refreshing perspectives and encouraged open dialogue between men and women, aligning with the event’s theme of listening without judgment.

The Q and A male panelists included Christian Grannum, Edsel Gumbs, Herbert Martina and Rene Violenus, who firmly answered questions from the long line of ladies during the popular segment.

“This conference was more than just an event, it was a movement,” said Audrey St. Luce - Jack of Access Media Productions. “We created a space where women felt heard, valued, and seen to take charge of their power, and the response and turn out has been overwhelmingly positive.”

The “We Listen, But We Don’t Judge” Women’s Conference uniquely delivered a holistic experience, blending education, inspiration, and community building. Access Media Productions extends heartfelt gratitude to all speakers, vendors, partners, and attendees who contributed to the success of this impactful event.

Sponsors included Accessible Ventures, TelEm, 4 Escapes, Makana Ferry, Port St. Maarten, Baratié Restaurant, Sugar Mill Cafe and Fresher.