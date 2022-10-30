Accessible Ventures hosts clients of the WYCCF at an accessible excursion featuring beach wheelchairs | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - As part of an accessible excursion to the beach this Sunday, Accessible Ventures hosted clients of the White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation (WYCCF), who used special beach wheelchairs to easily access the beach and ocean. These special wheelchairs allow physically impaired persons to go in the water with assistance from the Accessible Venture's team.

Accessible Ventures has added beach wheelchairs as a new feature of their accessible tours specifically for physically challenged persons. This new part of the tour is a much-welcome innovation for the cruise industry, which welcomed that idea at the most recent FCCA conference in the Dominican Republic this year.

“We provide tours for visitors with disabilities, and we have noticed a desire to join their family in enjoying our beaches. For this reason, to accommodate the needs of disabled people at the beach, beach wheelchairs have been made available. Accessible Venture's main focus is transportation and tours for disabled clients including tourists. With this addition, our visitors will be able to experience all that the island has to offer,” said Mr. Jeffers CEO of Accessible Ventures.

As a result of various consultations with the cruise industry, disability tourism has been identified as a segment that needs further development. Accessible Ventures has been a long-time advocate for disability tourism on the island. As part of their efforts to increase awareness of the need for more accessible excursions on the island and to give back to the community in which they operate, the company has organized this treat for WYCCF clients.

The WYCCF expressed their thanks and appreciation for the activity, as the sea water has several benefits for immobile and elderly clients. The clients indicated that they truly enjoyed this excursion.