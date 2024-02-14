Accident Victim Extracted from Truck with Minor Injuries | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SUCKER GARDEN) - At approximately 09:20 AM on Wednesday, February 14th, 2024, emergency services including the Police Force, Fire Department, and Ambulance were dispatched to respond to an accident incident on St. James Drive near the old Car Wash on Sucker Garden Road.

Upon arrival at the scene, responders found a driver trapped inside a vehicle that had flipped onto its side after colliding with a wooden G.E.B.E electrical pole. Preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of a blue pick-up truck, traveling from a side road of St. James Drive, lost control of the vehicle, resulting in the collision.

Emergency personnel promptly extracted the driver from the pick-up truck and administered first aid at the scene. The driver was subsequently transported to the Sint- Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) for further treatment. He suffered only minor injuries to his face

In collaboration with the Fire Department and personnel from the electrical company, measures were taken to secure the area and address the safety hazards posed by the damaged electrical pole.

Personnel of the Traffic Department of the Sint Maarten Police Force is currently conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident.

KPSM urge all motorists to exercise caution and adhere to traffic regulations to prevent such accidents in the future.