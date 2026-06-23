ACTING MINISTER OF VSA SIGNS WORLD VITILIGO DAY STATEMENT WITH V.E.I.S.S. FOUNDATION | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Acting Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), Hon. Dr. Luc F.E. Mercelina, on Monday met with representatives of the Vitiligo Education and Inspiration Support Society (V.E.I.S.S.).

V.E.I.S.S. Foundation and signed an Official Statement recognizing World Vitiligo Day 2026, reaffirming the Government of Sint Maarten’s commitment to awareness, inclusion, and support for persons living with vitiligo.

The meeting focused on education, public awareness, and reducing the stigma often experienced by individuals affected by the condition. Acting Minister Mercelina commended the Foundation for its ongoing efforts to promote understanding and acceptance throughout the community.

“World Vitiligo Day reminds us that every person deserves to be respected, valued, and treated with dignity,” said Acting Minister Mercelina. “Through greater awareness and education, we can challenge misconceptions, reduce stigma, and create a more inclusive Sint Maarten for everyone,” stated Acting Minister of VSA Dr. Mercelina.

During the meeting, Founder Ms. Isaac highlighted the Foundation’s outreach efforts, particularly within schools, aimed at fostering understanding and acceptance among young people.

“We are grateful for the Government’s recognition of World Vitiligo Day and its support of our mission,” said Ms. Isaac. “Together, we can continue educating our community and ensuring that persons living with vitiligo feel seen, supported, and included.”

As part of the observance, Acting Minister Mercelina signed an official statement encouraging residents, healthcare professionals, schools, employers, and community organizations to increase awareness and support for persons affected by vitiligo.

The statement emphasizes that while vitiligo affects skin pigmentation, it does not define a person's abilities, potential, or value, and calls on the community to embrace the message: “See the Person, Not the Condition.”

The Ministry of VSA commends the V.E.I.S.S. Foundation for its advocacy and reaffirms its commitment to promoting health equity, inclusion, and dignity for all.