ACTIONS TAKEN TO ALLEVIATE STRONG PAINT SCENT INSIDE THE TERMINAL | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY-AIRPORT) – Following several complaints from employees, travelers and other stakeholders regarding the strong scent of the intumescent paint being used in the Terminal Building, the management of PJIAE and contractor, Ballast Nedam International Projects (BNIP), met earlier this week to discuss measures to help alleviate the strong scent.

After a careful review, adjustments were immediately made to the work hours by BNIP staff, and the methods used. The latter includes more frequent opening of the windows and doors, and an increased use of exhaust fans, to help reduce the strong odor. A second round of testing of the air quality inside the Terminal Building was conducted by PJIAE and BNIP this morning, with all tests resulting in a positive outcome, indicating that there are no hazardous levels measured.

The paint works are expected to last another 3 to 4 weeks, approximately, during which both PJIAE and BNIP will conduct frequent monitoring of the levels of paint scent and act accordingly.

The Management of PJIAE wishes to apologize for any inconvenience caused to employees, travelers, and other stakeholders and appreciates the understanding of all, as it continues with the rebuilding of the Airport of the Future.