Administrative Professionals Week | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – Administrative Professionals Day is celebrated on April 21st, National Administrative Professionals’ Day, formally known as Secretaries Day or better known as Admin Day, which is observed on the last full week in April of each year. It is a week to thank and recognize the work of secretaries, administrative assistants, receptionists, and other administrative support professionals.

“On behalf of the Council of Ministers, the Government of St. Maarten recognizes and celebrates all administrative professionals for their contribution in the workplace. Within the government’s apparatus, your work is invaluable. We appreciate you every day, as we could not meet our goals without the hard work that you do. Your administrative support ensures that government can meet the needs of our citizens,” stated Prime Minister Jacobs.

Today, government commemorated the administrative professional week with a workshop and motivational session for all its administrative staff under the theme ‘A Decisive Administrative Professional in an Ambitious Country.’ Prime Minister Jacobs encourages all managers in both the public and private sector to take this time and let your administrative staff know how their work has helped you or your organization.

“It is imperative that St. Maarten’s administrative professionals remain motivated and ambitious. Trust that your work does not go unnoticed as you continue to build your careers. An ambitious professional plays a big role in creating an ambitious country. You need us and we need you. Let’s do it together for St. Maarten. Best wishes are extended to all administrative staff on your special week,” concluded Prime Minister Jacobs.