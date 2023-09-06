Advancing Sustainable Agriculture. President Doralice Meets with Agricultural Specialist Dr. Ali El-Kharbotly | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - President Fabio Doralice, operating under the umbrella of the Le Sommet Foundation, continues to make substantial strides in propelling the agricultural sector forward. Beginning with the establishment of the local farmers market and now embarking on capacity-building efforts for farmers, Doralice's commitment is translating into tangible progress for St. Maarten's agricultural landscape.

President Doralice recently had a significant meeting with Dr. Ali El-Kharbotly, a renowned agricultural expert from the Netherlands, to explore avenues for advancing and further developing the agriculture sector in St. Maarten.

Dr. Ali's visit to the island highlighted the potential for agricultural growth and fostered discussions on sustainable practices, self-sufficiency, and collaboration.

During his stay in St. Maarten, Dr. Ali also took the opportunity to visit the neighboring island Saba, where he engaged with local farmers and gained firsthand insights into their farming practices. Dr. Ali's extensive experience, including his work in Qatar where he developed the Sustainable Qatari Farming (SQF) program, brought a wealth of knowledge to the discussions.

One of the primary areas of focus in the meeting was pest control and the utilization of natural pest repellents. Local farmers in St. Maarten contend with various challenges, mainly including pest management issues presented by monkeys and iguanas. These once-charming creatures have emerged as formidable obstacles to agriculture. Acknowledging these concerns, President Doralice underscores the importance of addressing them cohesively, emphasizing the need for innovative, environmentally sensitive solutions.

The conversation extended to addressing challenges such as limited land space and the dependence on imported fertilizers and pesticides. Dr. Ali highlighted his system of producing local fertilizers and pesticides from on-farm materials, a method he believes is pivotal for organic farming. This approach not only lowers production costs but also significantly reduces the carbon footprint.

Dr. Ali commended the passion of the local farmers he interacted with, acknowledging the dedication required for farming, primarily when not driven solely by commercial gains. The meeting delved into St. Maarten's potential for a thriving agricultural industry. Dr. Ali emphasized that introducing excessive regulations or adopting regulations from other countries may impede the development of the agriculture sector. Instead, he suggested that it is more prudent to begin by building the sector and only implement regulations as needed.

Both parties discussed the potential for a joint sustainable farming program and training initiatives aimed at enhancing local farmers' knowledge. The exchange of expertise and farming techniques could lead to the overall development of St. Maarten's agriculture sector.

Dr. Ali emphasized that while complete eradication of food imports might be unrealistic, significant progress can be achieved in food sourcing, security, and reducing dependency on imports. President Fabio Doralice shared similar sentiments, emphasizing the need for collaborative efforts and resource pooling to drive the industry forward.

President Doralice announced a new pilot project focused on capacity building for farmers. This project aims to initiate sustainable practices among 15-30 individuals, including backyard and kitchen farmers. The goal is to foster a sense of community engagement and collaboration, potentially leading to regional export opportunities for niche products.

As St. Maarten recently established a marketplace for local farmers and crafters to sell their products, this focus on capacity building marks the next phase in the island's agricultural development journey. President Fabio Doralice expressed optimism, stating, "We can do so much with our limited land space; we need to get more creative, more community engagement and encouragement. We applaud all the 'Backyard or kitchen farmers.' If we learn to work together and pool our resources, we can bring this industry far."

President Doralice went on to say "We cannot embark on this journey alone. We extend a heartfelt invitation to agriculture enthusiasts, farmers, stakeholders, and even governmental bodies to join us in shaping a resilient and prosperous agricultural sector."

The island of St. Maarten is poised for an agricultural transformation, driven by collaboration, sustainability, creativity, and a shared vision for a vibrant farming future.

Any person interested in being part of the focus group can reach out to us at +1721-5236353 / +1721-5268232 or Lesommetsxm@gmail.com