Ageing with Dignity Conference Strengthens Collective Commitment to Building a Sustainable Future for Seniors | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Department of Social Development, within the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (VSA), successfully hosted the Ageing with Dignity Conference on September 29 and 30, 2025, under the theme “Ageing with Dignity: Building a Sustainable Future for Seniors on Sint Maarten.”

The two-day event, held at the Simpson Bay Resort Conference Room, moderated by Ms. Mahkicia Brooks & Rolando Tobias, brought together a diverse cross-section of stakeholders dedicated to advancing the wellbeing of the island’s elderly population.

Participants included decision-makers, policy workers, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), faith-based organizations (FBOs), community-based groups, senior activity groups, pensioners’ associations, the Social Insurance Bank (SZV), the Civil Servants Pension Fund (APS), and other partners engaged in social development and senior care.

The keynote address was delivered by Ms. Celine Carty, a Social Worker in the field of Gerontology who presented three case studies of Caribbean women who, despite significant challenges, managed to build resilience and resources that contributed to positive ageing experiences.

Ms. Carty highlighted the importance of integrating dignity, respect, and sustainability into all policies and practices affecting the elderly, reminding participants that “ageing is a spectrum of experiences, not a uniform decline.”

Throughout the two-day conference, participants engaged in a series of presentations and interactive sessions that addressed key areas such as ageing trends on Sint Maarten, financial security, estate planning, education, and lifelong learning.

Dr. Ayanna Alexander, representing the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), presented the findings of a comprehensive Baseline Study on Ageing. She also facilitated a validation and roadmap session aimed at shaping future strategies for senior care and support.

The Baseline Study revealed several promising practices already in place and identified 11 key action areas, each accompanied by targeted recommendations. These findings will serve as a foundation for the development of a national roadmap to promote ageing with dignity and sustainability on Sint Maarten.

Breakout sessions, panel discussions, and workshops explored critical themes including: MINISTRY PUBLIC HEALTH SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT & LABOR - healthcare and wellbeing, - social inclusion, - intergenerational connectivity, - financial preparedness, - lifelong learning, - the development of age-friendly infrastructure and accessibility.

These discussions fostered new partnerships and identified actionable strategies to strengthen the island’s support systems for seniors.

As main outcomes of the conference, the Department of Social Development announced: - plans to continue their collaboration with PAHO to develop an Ageing Vision and Roadmap for Sint Maarten, - initiate the process to re-establish the Council for the Elderly—a key step in ensuring the voices and needs of seniors is represented in national policy.

The Department expressed sincere gratitude to all participants, stakeholders, moderators, note takers and working group members whose dedication and contributions made the conference a success.

The insights and recommendations gathered will guide future policies and community based initiatives aimed at fostering an inclusive, age-friendly Sint Maarten where all citizens can age with dignity.