Air Caraibes flight makes emergency landing at PJIAE on Tuesday night | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY) - Air Caraibes departed from the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) in St. Maarten with a destination to Orly, France at approximately 7:14 pm. A total of 46 passengers and 11 crew members were on board.

Following the takeoff, the pilot reported an engine failure to the Air Traffic Services (ATS) on St. Maarten. After further communication with the pilot, a “code red” emergency was declared, which indicated a high-level emergency. The aircraft made an emergency landing at the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) at approximately 7:29 pm, carrying 42 tons of fuel.

According to the Director of Operations, Mr. Emile Levons, the Air Caraibes aircraft landed safely, and there were no further incidents. In addition, there were no reported injuries among the passengers and crew.