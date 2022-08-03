Airport Terminal Building Evacuation. Operations back to normal | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY-AIRPORT) - The Operations Department of the Princess Juliana International Airport Operating Company (PJIAE N.V.) was alerted about the emergency fire alarm, which was triggered on code red at the terminal building on August 3, 2022, at approximately 12:52PM.

According to the Deputy Fire Chief, Mr. Gerald Baptiste, smoke derived from a food and beverage concession in the vicinity of the Departure Hall. The smoke triggered the alarm system, and the terminal building was immediately evacuated to the designated assembly points on the airside and landside.

At approximately 1:18PM, the fire alarm panel was reset after the smoke cleared and the Rescue and Firefighting department downgraded the emergency to a code green, as it was stabilized.

At approximately 1:27PM, everyone returned safely to the terminal building and the operations were restored to normal.

On behalf of the Management of the Princess Juliana International Airport, we apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.

For further information, we ask that you contact the Operations Department at 1-721-546-7514.