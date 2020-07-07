Airport Terminal Mold Remediation and Decontamination works about to start | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY-AIRPORT) – Mold Remediation and Surface Decontamination works at the Terminal of the Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM) will be executed during the months of August through December 2020.

The works are scheduled to remove the remaining mold that was produced as a result of internal water damages related to the 2017 hurricanes. The forthcoming Mold Remediation and Surface Decontamination works will be carried out before the start of the Airport Terminal Reconstruction Project (“Package 2”).

The former Check-in hall, Airline and Handler offices, concessionaire spaces, the basements, and the entire upper level of the Terminal Building will be cleaned and sanitized within the job scope.

The Project Management Unit (PMU) for the Airport Terminal Reconstruction Project disclosed that the reconstruction timeline is on schedule to start the remediation works in August

The scope of the works will include the installation of HEPA filtered air filtration units and portable humidifiers to dry any remaining wet building materials. The intent is to cleanse all the mold contaminated areas and to remove all corroded and damaged materials from all levels of the Terminal Building. The project will also dismantle wall and fixtures that will not be part of the Airport Terminal Reconstruction Project design.

In 2018, the Airport conducted its first Mold Remediation and Surface Removal Decontamination procedure as part of “Package 1” phased project. The process also focused on the removal of unusable wall partitions.

Given the scope of the upcoming project and the possible health risks, there will be an Environmental and Social Specialist onsite in accordance to the World Bank regulations. SXM Airport will assess, manage and monitor the environmental, social risks and impacts of the project throughout the project’s lifecycle. The waste material removed from the terminal will be shipped off island, where it can be recycled or discarded in an environmentally friendly manner

Today, the airport operations are executed from only 30% of the Terminal Building floorspace, from the Baggage Claim vicinity unto the B-Gates area, within the lower level of the Terminal Building.

This project is implemented by the Airport and the National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB). It is being funded by the World Bank and the European Investment Bank (EIB) through a loan from the Government of St. Maarten to SXM Airport.

For further information on the Airport Terminal Reconstruction Project, you are encouraged to visit our website and click the reconstruction tab at www.sxmairport.com or the NRPB website at www.nrpbsxm.org

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=32372:airport-terminal-mold-remediation-and-decontamination-works-about-to-start&Itemid=450