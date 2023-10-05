ALEEZE Convention Center Transforms into the Ultimate Fun Zone for Kidz Pop Weekend | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (MADAME ESTATE) - Following the resounding success of Kidz Pop in 2022, Xtratight Entertainment is thrilled to announce the transformation of the Aleeze Convention Center into the ultimate Fun Zone for kids and families. The Kidz Pop Weekend, a three-day extravaganza, promises non-stop entertainment and wholesome family fun from October 6th to 8th, 2023.

Kickstarting the weekend, Xtratight Entertainment invites you to the screening of the blockbuster hit "Spiderman: Into The Spider-Verse" from 5 pm to 10 pm on Friday, October 6th. Attendees are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite Spiderman for a chance to win exciting prizes, including Best Dressed Spiderman and Biggest Blanket. Admission is just $5, ensuring an affordable and enjoyable experience for families.

On Saturday, October 7th, the Kidz Concert Extravaganza takes center stage from 6 pm to 10 pm. For a ticket price of $10, attendees will witness an array of talent showcased by performers like NIA, CBA Performing Arts, Funtopia, Sweet Pan Kids, Oranje School, Circus School Sunshine, and DJ Zumba Party by Niqo, among others. Prepare to be amazed by the talents of young artists and performers.

The festivities continue on Sunday, October 8th, with a Family Fun Day packed with activities. For a nominal entrance fee of $5, families can enjoy a day filled with thrilling Dry Bouncers, Sip and Paint sessions, minute-to-win games, face painting, and much more. Exciting prizes, including rides and obstacle course challenges, await participants.

Get ready for a delightful family experience at our event, where children can indulge in their favorites like popcorn, cotton candy, hotdogs, and refreshing drinks available for purchase. Plus, there's an abundance of fun and games for the kids to enjoy, with a small fee for each game type. Additionally, we've created a dedicated play area filled with exciting games to keep the little ones entertained throughout the event.

Managing Director, Mr. Rude Fleming emphasizes that Kidz Pop Weekend is all about creating a fun and relaxing environment for both parents and kids during the Midterm break. Get into the spirit by dressing up in your favorite themes, and let the good times roll!

Weekend passes are available for just $20, providing immediate entry without the hassle of waiting in line. The three-day pass also guarantees entrance. Purchase your passes at KFC or contact +1-721-524-9872 for more information. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to make unforgettable memories with your family and friends at Kidz Pop Weekend! We can't wait to see you there.