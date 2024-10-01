All-out war ‘must be avoided in Lebanon at all costs’: Guterres | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

“An all-out war must be avoided in Lebanon at all costs, and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Lebanon must be respected”, Mr. Dujarric added.

The UN chief spoke to Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati earlier in the day, assuring him that “the entire United Nations system in Lebanon is mobilized to assist all those in need in the country.”

Mr. Guterres appealed to international donors to provide urgent support for the $426 million humanitarian appeal launched in Beirut.

“The Secretary-General will continue his contacts, and his representatives on the ground will also continue their efforts to de-escalate the situation”, Mr. Dujarric said.

The UN Interim Force in Lebanon, UNIFIL, which patrols the line of separation between Lebanon and Israel mandated by the Security Council under resolution 1701 following the last war between the two in 2006, issued a statement earlier in the day saying “the price of continuing the current course of action is too high.”

The mission stressed that civilians must be protected along with civilian infrastructure under international law.