All set for Philipsburg Becomes Maagical on December 17, 18 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - Not only magical, but fully alive! The public is about to be treated to quite an event upcoming weekend as Xtratight Entertainment will present "Philipsburg Becomes Maagical" on Saturday December 17th and Sunday, December 18.

The buzz is in the air about the event, the vendors are all getting ready and Christmas in Philipsburg is about to be “a big ting” once again. The scene will be magical as local vendors will span the Philipsburg Promenade (boardwalk), with popular local artists sprinkled in between providing entertainment.

Vending stalls will be adorned with Christmas décor, stores will remain open to the public, entertainment will be constant and the atmosphere will be electric. There will also be activities for the kids, Santa will be front and center, themed surprises, entertainment and much more. The second annual event is being hosted in collaboration with the Ministry of TEATT.

Entertainment will include Sweet Pan Kids, Family String Band, Soualiga Drum Band, Dance Dimensions, Jolly Boys, Nuff Respek Band, Tonez Band, Shawn J, Benjamin Bell, DJ Donny and DJ Chubs.

Director of Xtratight Bertaux "Mr. Rude" Fleming said his group is excited to once again create a magical atmosphere in Philipsburg for young and old alike. He said giving back to the country in this way remains a passion of his and based on the response from the general public the first time around, making the event an annual one was a foregone conclusion. “The happiest people are not those getting more, but those giving more,” he said.

The event also presents a great opportunity for the general public to support many local entrepreneurs. “Sometimes you get pleasantly surprised when you see the work by people who you never thought were making and selling their own items as small businesses. We have some very talented people on St. Maarten. We are very happy to give them the platform to showcase their talent. They do amazing work and we hope the public comes out in full force to support them,” Fleming concluded.