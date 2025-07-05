Allegations of counterfeit Cg 20 banknotes | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN/CURACAO – The Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) is aware of recent claims regarding the possible circulation of counterfeit Caribbean guilder banknotes – specifically the Cg 20.

At this stage, neither the CBCS nor the police have received any of the banknotes in question. As such, we have not had the opportunity to examine any of these notes and therefore cannot confirm whether they are indeed counterfeit.

We wish to reassure the public that the Caribbean guilder banknotes issued by the CBCS incorporate state-of-the-art security features that are extremely difficult to replicate. These features ensure the highest levels of protection against counterfeiting.

While the probability of counterfeit Caribbean guilder banknotes successfully entering circulation is low, we encourage members of the public to remain vigilant and to familiarize themselves with the security features of the Caribbean guilder banknotes.

Furthermore, if you suspect that you have received a counterfeit note, please report it immediately to the police or the CBCS.

For more information on how to identify genuine banknotes, please visit https://www.caribbeanguilder.com/banknotes-security-features or download the My Caribbean Guilder app.

