Alpha team arrest 22-year-old Bulgarian national upon arrival believed to be involved in skimming | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY-AIRPORT) - On the 27th of May 2023, the collaborative efforts of the Alpha Team, consisting of the Police Department KPSM, the Customs Department, the Immigration Department, the Koninklijke Marechaussee, and the Coast Guard, led to a significant interception and subsequent arrest of a Bulgarian national suspected of involvement in skimming activities.

The suspect, identified as B.R.M. (22), was apprehended by members of the Alpha Team upon his attempted entry onto the island with various devices that are believed to be intended for skimming purposes. Following the arrest, the suspect was promptly taken into custody and subsequently interrogated by the Alpha Team

The Alpha Team, known for its multidisciplinary approach and expertise, has been at the forefront of combating criminal activities. This joint effort between the Police Department KPSM, the Customs Department, the Immigration Department, the Koninklijke Marechaussee, and the Coast Guard showcases their dedication to maintaining the security and safety of the community.

The arrest of the Bulgarian national marks a significant achievement in the ongoing fight against financial crimes, specifically skimming.

The Alpha Team and its member organizations remain steadfast in their dedication to maintaining law and order, protecting the community, and ensuring a safe environment for residents and visitors alike. Further updates regarding this case will be shared as they become available.