Alpha Team arrests three people for drugs and weapons smuggling | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – The Alpha Team arrested three suspects – S.B. (64), T.M. (30), and D.J.H.P. (34) on Tuesday in connection with an ongoing investigation into cross border drugs and weapons smuggling.

The first two suspects were arrested early Tuesday morning for their involvement in a drug and weapons smuggling incident earlier in the year. The third suspect D.J.H.P. was arrested later on Tuesday afternoon.

The residences of all three suspects were searched and various items were confiscated by police. All three suspects are held in the Philipsburg Police Station pending further investigation.

Cross-border-related crimes include importation and exportation of illicit drugs, weapons, illegal money transportation, and other transnational crimes. The Alpha Team has arrested several suspects and has confiscated several weapons and drugs this year in cross-border cases.

The Alpha Team is a multidisciplinary team comprises the Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM, the Customs Department, the Immigration Department, the Koninklijke Marechaussee, and the Dutch Caribbean Coastguard. (KPSM)