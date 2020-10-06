Alpha Team makes several drugs related arrests | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – The Alpha Team has been busy with several narcotic investigations which resulted in the arrest of various persons involved over a period of time.

On Monday, September 28th, 2020, two women with initials T.V.W. (31) and Y.A.N.R. (38) were arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation into drug smuggling.

After being questioned both suspects were later released. This investigation is still ongoing.

A male suspect with the initials P.J.B. (35) was also arrested on the same day after it was discovered that he had several marijuana plants growing on his property.

The marijuana plants were confiscated, and the owner was arrested. He was brought to the police station for questioning. After giving a statement the suspect was fined and released.

In a subsequent arrest a man with the initials R.L.D. (49), was also detained by the Alpha Team on Wednesday, September 30th, 2020 for his involvement in the smuggling of several quantities of drugs earlier in the year. This suspect remains in custody in connection with the ongoing investigation.

The Alpha Team is a jointly Multidisciplinary Team that is comprised of the Police Department KPSM, the Customs Department, the Immigration Department, the Koninklijke Marechaussee, and the Coast Guard. (KPSM)