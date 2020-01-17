Altercation over rental deposit leads to fistfight and arrest | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – The police patrol arrested the man with initials B.B on the afternoon of Thursday January 16th, 2020, for his involvement in an altercation over the return of a rental fee deposit, police announced on Friday.

The altercation took place at the end of 2019 after the B.B returned the rented vehicle to the owner with initials R.A.B.

After inspecting the vehicle R.A.B determined that B.B was not entitled to the return of his deposit which lead to an argument which became heated and quickly escalated into a fist fight between the two. During the altercation some damaged was caused to the vehicle belongings to R.A.B.

R.A.B came to the police station in Philipsburg following the altercation and filed an official complaint. The personnel of detective department later investigated the matter and requested, a warrant by the prosecutor for B. B’s arrest.

The suspect who was at home was at the time, was explained the reason for his arrest and brought to the police station in Philipsburg. He has been incarcerated pending further investigation. (KPSM)

