Altree & Indigo Shores to construct sales center for 250-Room Five Star Resort & Condominiums | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - Indigo Shores Development will break ground with a 250-room five-star Resort and Condominiums complex this month.

On Wednesday, Altree Developments and Indigo Shores, based in Toronto and St. Maarten respectively, met with the Interim Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transportation & Telecommunications (TEATT), the honorable Omar Ottley.

Minister Ottley welcomed the developers and thanked them for their initiative.

"St. Maarten has been a preferred destination for tourists for decades. With tourism as our number one economic pillar, we welcome developments like this new Resort. It will boost economic activity and increase employment opportunities on the island. The goal is to provide employment opportunities in all sectors, from the ground-breaking to the opening and provide world-class hospitality through our local hotel sector workers," said Ottley.

The Minister visited the site of the luxury boutique hotel "Vie L'Ven," which sits a few steps from the beautiful beach of Indigo Bay. It covers some 21 acres of oceanfront land and, on completion, will include a Luxury Spa and fine dining.

The developers confirmed they would work with as many local contractors as possible to complete their project. They also intend to work with the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau on the sales and marketing of the facility. They are already committed to bringing in a professional film crew in January to generate content from the island and project for their worldwide marketing and promotion of the island and Resort in collaboration with the St. Maarten Tourist Bureau (STB).

"We intend to return St. Maarten to its rightful place as the number one tourism destination in the Caribbean. “The construction of Vie L'Ven five-star boutique hotel will play a major role in boosting the destination's swift return to the number one position in the region," said Ottley.

According to the developers, the sale center construction will begin this month, with the total completion of the hotel scheduled for 2027. Minister Ottley met with the President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Altree Developments, Zev Mandelbaum, along with the Head of Construction Management, Troy D'Ambrosio, and the Senior Manager of Finance Developments for Altree Developments.

Marc van de Bilt, Director of Indigo Shores Development, says a phased media release is being planned internationally, which will roll out over the coming months regarding the project. Altree Developments, based in Toronto, Canada, has consistently developed high-end projects for many years, with a critical focus on providing a turnkey solution for its clients.

With an investment expected to surpass USD 250 million and a combination of hotel rooms and condominiums for private ownership, the new five-star boutique hotel aims to be the pre-eminent luxury hotel in the region.